Another day on the flightline

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft taxis on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 18, 2024. The aircraft took off for a final flight before its departure to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group the following day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

Date Taken: 07.18.2024
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US