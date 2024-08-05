A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call aircraft taxis on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 18, 2024. The EC-130H allowed the Air Force to jam communications, navigation systems, early warning and acquisition radars during tactical air, ground and maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 16:56 Photo ID: 8571737 VIRIN: 240718-F-KQ087-3025 Resolution: 5614x3158 Size: 693.16 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Another day on the flightline [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.