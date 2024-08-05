A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft taxis on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 18, 2024. The wide combat radius and short takeoff and landing capability permitted operations near front lines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8571755
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-KQ087-3008
|Resolution:
|5614x3735
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Another day on the flightline [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.