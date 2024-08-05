A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 18, 2024. HH-60W’s were a dedicated combat rescue helicopter that recovered isolated personnel under any conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8571738
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-KQ087-3035
|Resolution:
|4572x3266
|Size:
|323.17 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Another day on the flightline [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.