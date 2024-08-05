Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Administrator Visits Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Managment Agency on St. Thomas [Image 6 of 7]

    FEMA Administrator Visits Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Managment Agency on St. Thomas

    ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Eric Adams 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 31, 2024 -- Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Agency Assistant Director Steve DeBlasio, VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Region 2 Regional Administrator David Warrington and Region 2 Deputy Regional Administrator Andrew D'Amora focused on the territory's preparedness to respond to all hazards during a meeting at VITEMA's Emergency Operations Center in Estate Nisky. Admistrator Criswell received updates on the USVI's recovery from Irma and Maria as well during her three-day visit to St. Thomas. FEMA/Eric Adams

