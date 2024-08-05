FEMA Administrator Visits Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Managment Agency on St. Thomas

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 31, 2024 -- Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Agency Assistant Director Steve DeBlasio, VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Region 2 Regional Administrator David Warrington and Region 2 Deputy Regional Administrator Andrew D'Amora focused on the territory's preparedness to respond to all hazards during a meeting at VITEMA's Emergency Operations Center in Estate Nisky. Admistrator Criswell received updates on the USVI's recovery from Irma and Maria as well during her three-day visit to St. Thomas. FEMA/Eric Adams
