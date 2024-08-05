St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 31, 2024 -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell meets with Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen to receive a briefing on the territory's preparedness to respond to all hazards at VITEMA's Emergency Operations Center in Estate Nisky. Admistrator Criswell received updates on the USVI's recovery from Irma and Maria as well during her three-day visit to St. Thomas. FEMA/Eric Adams
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 15:43
|Photo ID:
|8571608
|VIRIN:
|240731-H-DD523-1246
|Resolution:
|2428x1000
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Administrator Visits the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Managment Agency on St. Thomas [Image 7 of 7], by Eric Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.