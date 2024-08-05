St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 31, 2024 -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell meets with Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen to receive a briefing on the territory's preparedness to respond to all hazards at VITEMA's Emergency Operations Center in Estate Nisky. Admistrator Criswell received updates on the USVI's recovery from Irma and Maria as well during her three-day visit to St. Thomas. FEMA/Eric Adams

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:43 Photo ID: 8571608 VIRIN: 240731-H-DD523-1246 Resolution: 2428x1000 Size: 1.23 MB Location: ST. THOMAS, VI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FEMA Administrator Visits the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Managment Agency on St. Thomas [Image 7 of 7], by Eric Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.