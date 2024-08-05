Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands [Image 1 of 7]

    FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands

    ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Deanne Swain 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 30, 2024 -- Executive Director of the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team Darryl Smalls points out repairs of Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Region 2 Regional Administrator David Warrington are at the right of Criswell. FEMA has obligated $49 million toward the restoration to the outpatient oncology center, which was damaged during hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017. Administrator Criswell received updates on the territory's recovery from Irma and Maria as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands' readiness to respond to future events during her three-day visit to St. Thomas. FEMA/Deanne Swain

