St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 30, 2024 -- Executive Director of the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team Darryl Smalls points out repairs of Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Region 2 Regional Administrator David Warrington are at the right of Criswell. FEMA has obligated $49 million toward the restoration to the outpatient oncology center, which was damaged during hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017. Administrator Criswell received updates on the territory's recovery from Irma and Maria as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands' readiness to respond to future events during her three-day visit to St. Thomas. FEMA/Deanne Swain

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:43 Photo ID: 8571494 VIRIN: 240730-O-WW819-3436 Resolution: 1752x1000 Size: 1.28 MB Location: ST. THOMAS, VI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands [Image 7 of 7], by Deanne Swain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.