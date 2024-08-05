Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Administrator Visits Government House on St. Thomas [Image 4 of 7]

    FEMA Administrator Visits Government House on St. Thomas

    ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Deanne Swain 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 30, 2024 -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell meets with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to focus on the ongoing recovery from hurricanes Irma and Maria at Government House on Government Hill. FEMA Region 2 Regional Administrator David Warrington and FEMA Chief of Staff Michael Coen are to the left and right of Criswell. Criswell focused on recovery from the 2017 hurricanes and the territory's readiness to respond to future events during her three-day visit to the USVI. FEMA/Deanne Swain

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:43
    Photo ID: 8571547
    VIRIN: 240730-O-WW819-2739
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: ST. THOMAS, VI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Administrator Visits Government House on St. Thomas [Image 7 of 7], by Deanne Swain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands
    FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands
    FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands
    FEMA Administrator Visits Government House on St. Thomas
    FEMA Administrator Visits Government House on St. Thomas
    FEMA Administrator Visits Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Managment Agency on St. Thomas
    FEMA Administrator Visits the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Managment Agency on St. Thomas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virgin Islands
    St. Thomas
    Deanne Criswell
    David Warrington
    Andrew D'Amora
    Governor Albert Bryan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download