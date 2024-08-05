FEMA Administrator Visits Government House on St. Thomas

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 30, 2024 -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell meets with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to focus on the ongoing recovery from hurricanes Irma and Maria at Government House on Government Hill. FEMA Region 2 Regional Administrator David Warrington and FEMA Chief of Staff Michael Coen are to the left and right of Criswell. Criswell focused on recovery from the 2017 hurricanes and the territory's readiness to respond to future events during her three-day visit to the USVI. FEMA/Deanne Swain

