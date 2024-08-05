FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 30, 2024 -- Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Schneider Regional Medical Center CEO Tina Comissiong, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Executive Director of the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team Darryl Smalls completed a tour of Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute in Sugar Estate. Administrator Criswell received updates on the territory's recovery from Irma and Maria as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands' readiness to respond to future events during her three-day visit to St. Thomas. FEMA/Deanne Swain

