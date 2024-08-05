Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands [Image 2 of 7]

    FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands

    ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Deanne Swain 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 30, 2024 -- Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Schneider Regional Medical Center CEO Tina Comissiong, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Executive Director of the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team Darryl Smalls completed a tour of Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute in Sugar Estate. Administrator Criswell received updates on the territory's recovery from Irma and Maria as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands' readiness to respond to future events during her three-day visit to St. Thomas. FEMA/Deanne Swain

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:43
    Photo ID: 8571518
    VIRIN: 240730-O-WW819-3895
    Resolution: 1040x1000
    Size: 761.73 KB
    Location: ST. THOMAS, VI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands [Image 7 of 7], by Deanne Swain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands
    FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands
    FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands
    FEMA Administrator Visits Government House on St. Thomas
    FEMA Administrator Visits Government House on St. Thomas
    FEMA Administrator Visits Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Managment Agency on St. Thomas
    FEMA Administrator Visits the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Managment Agency on St. Thomas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Albert Bryan Jr.
    Deanne Criswell
    David Warrington
    Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute
    Darryl Smalls
    Schneider Regional Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download