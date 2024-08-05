FEMA Administrator Visits Kimelman Cancer Institute in the Virgin Islands

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 30, 2024 -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell meets with Executive Director of the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team Darryl Smalls and Region 2 Regional Administrator David Warrington at Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute in Sugar Estate. Criswell reviewed repairs to the oncology center, which was damaged during hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017. FEMA has obligated $49 million toward repairs to Kimelman. Administrator Criswell received updates on the territory's recovery from Irma and Maria as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands' readiness to respond to future events during her three-day visit to St. Thomas. FEMA/Deanne Swain
