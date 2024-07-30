Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Cadet Command, takes a phot with 4th Brigade Army JROTC Cadets during the AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, Oct. 10, 2022. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 12:23 Photo ID: 8570961 VIRIN: 240805-A-YR592-3406 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 14.73 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service [Image 7 of 7], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.