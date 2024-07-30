Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service [Image 5 of 7]

    Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, commanding general U.S. Army Cadet Command, engages with Cadets before they begin the ruck out to their camp sites during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, on April 28, 2023, at West Point Military Academy, N.Y. The competition hosted by West Point Military Academy had 48 teams including international teams, West Point teams, Army ROTC and service academies. | Photo by Amy Turner, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    TAGS

    Army ROTC
    Ranger Challenge
    Cadet Command
    Sandhurst
    Sandhurst 2023

