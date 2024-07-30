Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, commanding general U.S. Army Cadet Command, engages with Cadets before they begin the ruck out to their camp sites during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, on April 28, 2023, at West Point Military Academy, N.Y. The competition hosted by West Point Military Academy had 48 teams including international teams, West Point teams, Army ROTC and service academies. | Photo by Amy Turner, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

Date Posted: 08.05.2024
Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service