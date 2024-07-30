Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service [Image 4 of 7]

    Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Cadet Command, talks with Army ROTC Cadets during the George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar on February 14 at Ft. Knox, Ky. The event hosted the nation's top Army ROTC and United States Military Academy Cadets in seminars and discussions with Army Senior Leaders, Defense experts, Cadre, and peers. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army ROTC
    George C. Marshall Award and Leadership Seminar
    USACC

