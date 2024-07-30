Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service

Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Cadet Command, talks with Army ROTC Cadets during the George C. Marshall Awards & Leadership Seminar on February 14 at Ft. Knox, Ky. The event hosted the nation's top Army ROTC and United States Military Academy Cadets in seminars and discussions with Army Senior Leaders, Defense experts, Cadre, and peers. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

