Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Cadet Command, recognizes JROTC Cadets that have earned an Army ROTC National Scholarship at the All-Service JROTC Fitness Challenge, Daytona Beach, Fla., May 6, 2023. Throughout the weekend JROTC Cadets from across the country competed at the national level in drill and fitness competitions. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
08.05.2024
08.05.2024
|8570960
|240805-A-PG511-8345
|5075x3383
|8.5 MB
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|1
|0
Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service
