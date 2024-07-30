Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service [Image 2 of 7]

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, command sergeant major of USACC, award Army ROTC scholarships to scouts at the National Jamboree, Summit Bechtel Reserve, W.Va., July 21, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Kyle Crawford)

    Boy Scouts
    Scholarship
    Jamboree
    BSA
    National Jamboree
    2023

