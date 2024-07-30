Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Divsion were recognized by Antonio Munera, commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, Command Sgt. Maj., U..S. Army Cadet Command, for their work during CST 2023, Fort Knox, Ky., July 5, 2023. These Soldiers are currently supporting Cadet Summer Training as the opposing forces (OPFOR), and will train Army ROTC Cadets through battle drills during field training exercises (FTX). | Photo by Amy Turner, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

