    Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service [Image 3 of 7]

    Cadet Command's Maj. Gen. Munera retires after 33 years of service

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Amy Turner 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Divsion were recognized by Antonio Munera, commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, Command Sgt. Maj., U..S. Army Cadet Command, for their work during CST 2023, Fort Knox, Ky., July 5, 2023. These Soldiers are currently supporting Cadet Summer Training as the opposing forces (OPFOR), and will train Army ROTC Cadets through battle drills during field training exercises (FTX). | Photo by Amy Turner, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 12:23
    Photo ID: 8570957
    VIRIN: 240805-A-KB023-6802
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Command
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training
    CST 2023

