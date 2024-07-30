U.S. Airmen measure a filled crater during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug 2, 2024. After filling craters,Airmen must measure the pressure required to ensure aircraft can land and depart safely. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 15:33 Photo ID: 8569415 VIRIN: 240802-F-YM635-1272 Resolution: 5675x3776 Size: 1.06 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rapid and Ready: 307th CES handles RADR training [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.