Rapid and Ready: 307th CES handles RADR training

A U.S. Airmen mixes concrete in a crater during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2024. Afterward, Airmen filled craters up to 24 inches deep with surrounding debris before filling them with concrete to make the runway usable. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)

