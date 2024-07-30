A U.S. Airman practices operating a Compact Track Loader with a concrete saw attachment during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2024. RADR training requires multiple steps, the first being to make craters wide enough to allow machines to work. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 15:33 Photo ID: 8569413 VIRIN: 240730-F-YM635-1068 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.83 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rapid and Ready: 307th CES handles RADR training [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.