    Rapid and Ready: 307th CES handles RADR training

    Rapid and Ready: 307th CES handles RADR training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Airman Justin Moore 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Senior Airman Godfrey Koech, assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron, measures a crater in the runway during Rapid Damage Repair at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 29, 2024. Koech was measuring the hole to ensure that it was the correct depth before starting repairs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    307th Bomb Wing
    307th CES

