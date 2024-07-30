Rapid and Ready: 307th CES handles RADR training

U.S. Senior Airman Godfrey Koech, assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron, measures a crater in the runway during Rapid Damage Repair at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 29, 2024. Koech was measuring the hole to ensure that it was the correct depth before starting repairs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)
