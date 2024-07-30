Rapid and Ready: 307th CES handles RADR training

A U.S. Airman shovels debris from a Compact Track Loader with a concrete saw attachment during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2024. When performing RADR, Airman must ensure the crater is wide enough before filling it with new material. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)

