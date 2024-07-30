Rapid and Ready: 307th CES handles RADR training

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a tabletop exercise before participating in Rapid Airfield Damager Repair training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 29, 2024. The RADR course teaches the different tasks for quick runway repair in the event adversaries damage a runway. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)

