    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 4 of 6]

    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft takes off at Moody Air Force Base, Aug 4, 2024. The 23rd Operational Support Squadron weather experts have been tracking the storm from its initial development, collaborating with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center to receive regular updates on tropical storms entering the Gulf of Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 12:08
    Photo ID: 8569114
    VIRIN: 240804-F-RI324-1415
    Resolution: 1628x1085
    Size: 963.25 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    ACC
    23rd wing
    Team Moody

