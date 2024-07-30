23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft takes off at Moody Air Force Base, Aug 4, 2024. The 23rd Operational Support Squadron weather experts have been tracking the storm from its initial development, collaborating with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center to receive regular updates on tropical storms entering the Gulf of Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

