23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 71st Rescue Generation Squadron assists with storm evacuations at Moody Air Force Base, Aug. 4, 2024. With the installation in HURCON 3 due to Tropical Storm Debby, Airmen at Moody AFB worked swiftly to evacuate aircraft from potential weather hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

