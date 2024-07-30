23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron prepare to evacuate 23 A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft ahead of Tropical Storm Debby’s arrival at Moody Air Force Base, Aug 4, 2024. Across the Air Force, Wings have Memorandums of Agreement or Understanding to define the level of support needed for the rapid emergency storage of aircraft during inclement weather.

