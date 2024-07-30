A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot from the 74th Fighter Squadron conducts preflight procedures at Moody Air Force Base, Aug 4, 2024. A total of 23 A-10s and four HC-130J Combat King II aircraft were launched from Moody to Maxwell AFB, Alabama, to ride out the storm safely and away from any potentially damaging winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 12:08 Photo ID: 8569116 VIRIN: 240804-F-RI324-1307 Resolution: 3583x2389 Size: 4.41 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.