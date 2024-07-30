23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23rd Wing board an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Moody Air Force Base, Aug 4. 2024. Moody Airmen worked throughout the weekend to ensure base aircraft were either safely secured on base or prepared to launch prior to Tropical Storm Debby’s arriving in South Georgia. A total of 23 A-10s and four HC-130J Combat King II aircraft were launched from Moody to Maxwell AFB, Alabama, to ride out the storm safely and away from any potentially damaging winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

Date Taken: 08.04.2024
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US