23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron takes off from Moody Air Force Base, Aug. 4, 2024. A total of 23 A-10s and four HC-130J Combat King II aircraft were launched from Moody to Maxwell AFB, Alabama, to ride out the storm safely and away from any potentially damaging winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

