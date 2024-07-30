Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024 [Image 9 of 9]

    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A pilot with the Romanian Air Force awes the audience with aerial acrobatics for the Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania August 3, 2024. The Black Sea Air Show highlighted professional pilots executing aerial acrobatics and displaying stunning maneuvers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 09:21
    Photo ID: 8568935
    VIRIN: 240803-A-TM140-6951
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 539.19 KB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    DepartmentOfDefense (DoD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download