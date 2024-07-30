Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024

A pilot with the Romanian Air Force awes the audience with aerial acrobatics for the Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania August 3, 2024. The Black Sea Air Show highlighted professional pilots executing aerial acrobatics and displaying stunning maneuvers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

