Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024

The Romanian Air Force puts on an impressive aerial display for the Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania August 3, 2024. Throughout the event, industry experts were available to answer questions from curious attendees and provide details on the displayed technology and innovations. The U.S. Army also provided a display of Black Hawk helicopters to show support for the event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

