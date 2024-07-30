A Romanian soldier poses for a picture with a child inside an IAR 330 PUMA Helicopter during the Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania August 3, 2024. This event brought together Romanian civilians with U.S. and Romanian military personnel to showcase equipment and solidarity. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 09:27
|Photo ID:
|8568925
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-TM140-6589
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.