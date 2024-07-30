Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024 [Image 4 of 9]

    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Romanian soldier poses for a picture with a child inside an IAR 330 PUMA Helicopter during the Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania August 3, 2024. This event brought together Romanian civilians with U.S. and Romanian military personnel to showcase equipment and solidarity. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 09:27
    Photo ID: 8568925
    VIRIN: 240803-A-TM140-6589
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024
    Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    DepartmentOfDefense (DoD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download