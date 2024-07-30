A Romanian paratrooper displays the Romanian flag while successfully completing a jump for the Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania August 3, 2024. This is the third iteration of the Black Sea Air Show where the U.S. and Romanian aviators come together to showcase their long lasting partnership and collaboration. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8568931 VIRIN: 240803-A-TM140-6908 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 730.67 KB Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.