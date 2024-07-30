Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024

Attendees of the Black Sea Air Show crowd around a U.S. Army UH-60M Blackhawk at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania August 3, 2024. The UH-60M Blackhawk has an integrated digital cockpit, moving map display, enhanced GPS/INS system, and fully coupled flight controls. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
