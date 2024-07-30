Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 2024

A Romanian paratrooper displays the NATO flag during a jump at the Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania August 3, 2024. The U.S.-Romania partnership continues to strengthen as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of Romania’s accession into NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

