Former members of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry and Ken Leisten Sr. pause for a photo with State Senator Suzanne Weber and a photo from their historic 2004-05 deployment at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore., July 27.

Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 Location: OREGON, US This work, Unbreakable Bond of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry Remains Strong After 20 Years, by SFC Cory Grogan