Former Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry members and Ken Leisten Sr. pause for a photo at Kenny Leisten’s burial site at the Willamette National Cemetery, July 28. (Photo by Shawn Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8568207
|VIRIN:
|240727-A-FS713-5727
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unbreakable Bond of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry Remains Strong After 20 Years [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unbreakable Bond of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry Remains Strong After 20 Years
No keywords found.