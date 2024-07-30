Unbreakable Bond of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry Remains Strong After 20 Years

On July 27, flags fluttered gently in the breeze at Camp Rilea as former members of Oregon’s historic 2nd Battalion, 2-162 Infantry Regiment, and their families gathered to honor their fallen comrade, Ken “Kenny” Leisten. The event marked the 20th anniversary of Leisten’s death and included a highway dedication and a visit to Willamette National Cemetery.



The dedication at Camp Rilea and the cemetery visit underscored the strong bonds that have defined the battalion since their deployment to Iraq in 2004. The memory of Leisten remains a powerful symbol of unity and strength for the unit.



Leisten’s father, Ken Leisten Sr., has been a dedicated presence at annual memorial events, indicating the deep connections formed during the unit’s service. Each year, members of the battalion come together to honor Leisten, with this year's ceremony featuring flags lining the streets and the post flag at half-mast while Leisten was saluted.



Camp Rilea's Training Site Manager presented coins at the event and State Senator Suzanne Weber was also present for the occasion to hand deliver Oregon Senate Concurrent Resolution 213, which celebrated Leisten’s life and service.



“It was important to deliver the resolution in person,” Weber said. “Leisten and Bravo Company 2-162 are heroes, and their connection to each other should never be forgotten.”



The bond within battalion and Bravo Company is evident in the way members support one another, Sean Davis, a former squad leader in the battalion, said.



“It’s amazing to see how far everyone has come,” Davis said. “The guys who were on my team have achieved incredible things. It’s a testament to this group’s resilience and strength.”



Davis himself has become a prolific artist and writer, channeling his experiences into creative work. His story, like many others, highlights the transformative power of their shared experiences.

Retired Sgt. Maj. Vinnie Jacques, a rifle platoon sergeant in Iraq, emphasized the unit’s ongoing commitment to one another.



“We took care of each other in combat 20 years ago, and we still do today,” Jacques said. “Every person in this unit is willing to step up for one another.”



Jacques was in the same vehicle as Leisten, and mentioned another member of the unit who attended the gathering, Shawn Jenkins, who heroically provided machine gun cover while Jacques and others were being medically evacuated.



Jenkins said, "It’s an honor being part of this group. During my time with Bravo Company, I took on various roles. These guys would go out of their way to make sure you are okay any day of the week. As we mark the 20th anniversary of the passing of a friend and soldier who was willing to give everything without asking for anything, it’s a powerful reminder of the unbreakable bond we share."



The annual gatherings and close relationships within Bravo Company demonstrate a strong sense of community. For Ken Leisten Sr., this connection has been a source of personal healing.



“Being part of this group, staying in touch, and seeing the support—it’s like medicine,” he said. “It keeps me going, and I feel proud to be part of this big family.”



Despite the tragedy of losing Kenny Leisten, 2-162 Infantry members have thrived in various fields, becoming police officers, firefighters, teachers, artists, and military leaders. Their achievements showcase the strength and resilience cultivated through their shared experiences.

Bravo is one of the Oregon National Guard’s most historic units being awarded the Presidential Unit Citation. A documentary was made about the 2-162 Infantry by filmmaker Gary Mortensen’s, called “This is War Memories of Iraq,” it captures the bravery and sacrifice of the Battalion, further highlighting their journey. Mike Francis, a former Oregonian reporter who has covered the unit extensively, says their bond has deeply moved him.



“I was impressed by the bond they all have and feel honored to be included,” Francis said after being invited to the 20-year event.

Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry’s annual tribute to Kenny Leisten is more than a memorial; it celebrates the unbreakable bond formed in combat and sustained through mutual support and respect. Their story is evidence of the enduring connections that define their journey and the impact of shared hardship and success.



For more on this story, read Mike Francis’s story about the unit’s 10th anniversary for Leisten and view an interview with Gary Mortensen and his documentary, “This is War.”



Mortensen Interview: https://www.facebook.com/OregonGuard/videos/1395051344542895

Story by Francis: https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2014/07/kenny_leistens_platoon_gathers.html



A book called “The Devil's Sandbox” about 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry at War in Iraq also offers a rare insight into what this war means for the citizen-soldier at home and abroad, written by John Bruning who embedded with the unit during their deployment.

