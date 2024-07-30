Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unbreakable Bond of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry Remains Strong After 20 Years [Image 3 of 6]

    Unbreakable Bond of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry Remains Strong After 20 Years

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Former Bravo Company member Ken Kaiser salutes as the U.S. flag moves to half-mast to honor Kenny Leisten at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore., July 27.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 15:18
    Location: OREGON, US
    Unbreakable Bond of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry Remains Strong After 20 Years

    Oregon National Guard Purple Heart Infantry 2-162

