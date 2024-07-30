Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unbreakable Bond of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry Remains Strong After 20 Years [Image 2 of 6]

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Top left to right: Jeffry VonDross; Vince Jacques; James Walker; Tim Marr; Ken Leisten Sr.; Jeromy Turner; Ken Kaiser; Phil VanLuven; and Matt Zedwick. Bottom left to right; Shawn Jenkins; Jason LaCarney; John Sapper; Ivan Watts; John Douglas. Former members of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry and Ken Leisten Sr. pause for a photo in front of the Fallen Hero Memorial Highway Dedication for Kenny Leisten at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore., July 27.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 15:18
