Unbreakable Bond of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry Remains Strong After 20 Years

Top left to right: Jeffry VonDross; Vince Jacques; James Walker; Tim Marr; Ken Leisten Sr.; Jeromy Turner; Ken Kaiser; Phil VanLuven; and Matt Zedwick. Bottom left to right; Shawn Jenkins; Jason LaCarney; John Sapper; Ivan Watts; John Douglas. Former members of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry and Ken Leisten Sr. pause for a photo in front of the Fallen Hero Memorial Highway Dedication for Kenny Leisten at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore., July 27.

