Retired Sgt. Maj. Vince Jacques addresses an audience at the 20-Year Reunion from Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore., July 27.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8568220
|VIRIN:
|240727-A-FS713-5732
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unbreakable Bond of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry Remains Strong After 20 Years [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unbreakable Bond of Bravo Company 2-162 Infantry Remains Strong After 20 Years
No keywords found.