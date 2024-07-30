Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Service of HM2 Serna

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrates the service of Hospital Corpsman Second Class Joyce Serna. Serna was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on July 31 for her service at her previous assignment as a Squadron Corpsman with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 542, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2D Marine Aircraft Wing.



Serna currently serves aboard the clinic in the Readiness Department.

