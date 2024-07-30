Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Service of HM2 Serna [Image 4 of 5]

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Service of HM2 Serna

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrates the service of Hospital Corpsman Second Class Joyce Serna. Serna was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on July 31 for her service at her previous assignment as a Squadron Corpsman with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 542, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2D Marine Aircraft Wing.

    Serna currently serves aboard the clinic in the Readiness Department.

