The Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Preventative Medicine Team were awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for their contributions to the successful execution of the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show.
Awarded were Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ashlyn Sanders, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Joseph Kitchin and Lieutenant Commander Amy Zaycek.
Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 09:26
Photo ID:
|8567980
VIRIN:
|240731-O-KJ310-6712
Resolution:
|3302x2201
Size:
|1.26 MB
Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
