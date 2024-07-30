Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    The Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Preventative Medicine Team were awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for their contributions to the successful execution of the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show.

    Awarded were Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ashlyn Sanders, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Joseph Kitchin and Lieutenant Commander Amy Zaycek.

