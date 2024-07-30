Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony

The Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Preventative Medicine Team were awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for their contributions to the successful execution of the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show.



Awarded were Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ashlyn Sanders, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Joseph Kitchin and Lieutenant Commander Amy Zaycek.

