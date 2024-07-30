Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates the Service of HM2 Morales

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bids a fond Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Second Class Nancy Morales. Morales served aboard the clinic from September 2021 to September 2024 in a variety of departments, ending her time in the Staff Education and Training Department. She received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an award ceremony on July 31 in recognition of her excellence.

