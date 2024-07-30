Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated their peers’ accomplishments during an award ceremony held aboard the facility Wednesday, July 31.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 09:26
|Story ID:
|477721
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.