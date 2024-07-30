Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated their...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated their peers’ accomplishments during an award ceremony held aboard the facility on Wednesday, July 31. LT Amanda An, third from left, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal were Lieutenant Commander Amy Zaycek, second from left, HM2 Nancy Morales, fourth from left, HM3 Joseph Kitchin, LT Lauren Dixon, HM2 Joyce Serna, HM2 Ashlyn Sanders and HM2 Matthew Redmond. see less | View Image Page