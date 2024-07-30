Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 09:26 Photo ID: 8567978 VIRIN: 450804-O-KJ310-3484 Resolution: 2721x1814 Size: 1.17 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.