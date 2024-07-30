Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated their peers’ accomplishments during an award ceremony held aboard the facility Wednesday, July 31.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8567978
    VIRIN: 450804-O-KJ310-3484
    Resolution: 2721x1814
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Service of HM2 Serna
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates the Service of HM2 Morales

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download