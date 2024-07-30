Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated their peers’ accomplishments during an award ceremony held aboard the facility Wednesday, July 31.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 09:26
|Photo ID:
|8567978
|VIRIN:
|450804-O-KJ310-3484
|Resolution:
|2721x1814
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony
No keywords found.