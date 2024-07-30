Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated their peers’ accomplishments during an award ceremony held aboard the facility on Wednesday, July 31.



LT Amanda An, third from left, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal were Lieutenant Commander Amy Zaycek, second from left, HM2 Nancy Morales, fourth from left, HM3 Joseph Kitchin, LT Lauren Dixon, HM2 Joyce Serna, HM2 Ashlyn Sanders and HM2 Matthew Redmond.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 09:26 Photo ID: 8567979 VIRIN: 110724-O-KJ310-5682 Resolution: 2637x1758 Size: 1.28 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Staff at July Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.