    332 AEW Airmen update Aircraft Arrest System [Image 8 of 10]

    332 AEW Airmen update Aircraft Arrest System

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron adjusts an aircraft arrest system cable at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2024. Aircraft Arrest Systems are used to stop aircraft when they are projected to fail to stop before reaching the end of the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 05:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    CE

