332 AEW Airmen update Aircraft Arrest System

A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron adjusts an aircraft arrest system cable at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2024. Aircraft Arrest Systems are used to stop aircraft when they are projected to fail to stop before reaching the end of the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo)

