332 AEW Airmen update Aircraft Arrest System

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, tighten an aircraft arrest strap at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 27, 2024. Aircraft Arrest Systems are used to stop aircraft when they are projected to fail to stop before reaching the end of the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo)

