A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, measures how far an aircraft arrest strap stretches during testing at an disclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 27, 2024. Mobile Aircraft Arrest Systems are required to be updated at least every 10 years. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 05:00 Photo ID: 8567907 VIRIN: 240727-F-LD599-1088 Resolution: 4452x3180 Size: 1.58 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 332 AEW Airmen update Aircraft Arrest System [Image 10 of 10], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.