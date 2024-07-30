U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, add pressure to a Mobile Aircraft Arrest System at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 27, 2024. The 332 ECES is deployed within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 05:00 Photo ID: 8567906 VIRIN: 240727-F-LD599-1043 Resolution: 5373x3022 Size: 1.66 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 332 AEW Airmen update Aircraft Arrest System [Image 10 of 10], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.